Leavenworth to receive $356 million to build new correctional institute

US Penitentiary Leavenworth will receive $356 million for a new correctional facility and satellite Federal Prison Camp.

Senator Jerry Moran announced the funding for the project, saying the new facilities will bring the Leavenworth prison system into the 21st century. He also noted that hundreds of jobs would be provided by the multi-year construction of the facilities.

“After nearly 20 years of preparation, I am pleased this project is now fully funded and I look forward to breaking ground in the near future,” Sen. Moran said. “This project will bring the Leavenworth prison system into the 21st century, while also providing hundreds of jobs during the multi-year construction of the facilities. At a time when federal prisons are closing around the country, this project will secure jobs for Kansans for decades.”

The plan is to replace older buildings at the penitentiary and bring Leavenworth up to speed with modern times.

“This is one of the largest federal projects undertaken in Kansas in the last few years, and I will continue to work with the city of Leavenworth and the Federal Bureau of Prisons to get this project to completion,” Sen. Moran said. “Leavenworth officials have worked hard to get us to this point and a lot of credit and accolades go to Mayor Griswold, City Manager Kramer and those who preceded them.”