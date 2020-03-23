Leavenworth VA employee tests positive for COVID-19

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care system says one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release sent this morning, spokesman Joseph Burks said leadership at the Leavenworth Medical Center learned that one of their employees tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Officials say the employee is following the instruction of medical providers and CDC guidelines.

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low at this time.

The Leavenworth VA Medical Center continues to screen veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of the COVID-19 virus.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for the COVID-19 virus are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

