Leavenworth Judge issues opinion on ACLU lawsuit

A Leavenworth County district judge issued an opinion Tuesday, allowing a lawsuit over releasing inmates to move forward.

Leavenworth judge David King said inmates make a valid claim their rights are being violated, and the state should defend itself against the allegations.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has sued the Department of Corrections, arguing that the conditions of their facilities violate protections against cruel and unusual punishment because inmates at risk for the coronavirus can't practice suggested safety measures.

Judge King's writ doesn't resolve the suit, but the ACLU of Kansas Legal Director Lauren Bonds said it is a positive development for their case.

The state has until Friday to file a response to the lawsuit.