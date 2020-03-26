Police in India seen beating lock down offenders with batons

Baton wielding police in India were seen beating offenders caught breaking the lockdown rules Wednesday morning.

The country's Prime Minister ordered a 21-day nationwide confinement Tuesday to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Police across the country were seen barricading roads and stopping vehicles to restrict people's movement, exempting only those providing essential services.

Police in other cities also resorted to handing out sit-ups and push-ups as punishment.

As of Wednesday, India -- the second most populated country -- only had 562 coronavirus cases, but faces a tidal wave of infections if tough steps are not taken.

