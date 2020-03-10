Lawsuit seeks to require LA to provide beds for homeless

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to force Los Angeles officials to provide thousands of shelter beds in an effort to stem what it described as the unfolding "human tragedy" of people living in squalor on the streets.

The suit by the LA Alliance for Human Rights accuses officials of failing to comprehensively address the unfolding "human tragedy" of people living in squalor on the streets. The filing asks a judge to set a "legally enforceable mandate" for beds and homeless services. City and county officials didn't immediately comment on the suit.