Lawsuit: Kansas college directed coaches to recruit whites

The American Civil Liberties union alleges in a lawsuit that a small community college in Kansas directed its coaches to recruit more white athletes and targeted black prospective students with excessive scrutiny such as background checks before offering scholarships.

The ACLU alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that Highland Community College instituted a plan six months ago to reduce the number of black students at its campus in northeast Kansas. It contends the college's strategy included expelling black students for minor or bogus infractions and singling them out for dorm room and vehicle searches and other harassment.