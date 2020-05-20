Lawrence to see construction on 9th St. through summer

Lawrence residents will see traffic disruptions on 9th street for the summer.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, a waterline will be replaced and will require lane closures and other traffic alteration along 9th Street between Lawrence Avenue and Schwarz Road.

The project is scheduled to last until Aug. 7, and will replace almost 1,300 feet of 8-inch cast iron pipe installed in the 1950’s.

The project will include valves, fittings, fire hydrants and other miscellaneous parts for the waterline along 9th Street.

The construction project is part of the Municipal Services & Operations Department annual waterline replacement program.

Traffic control will be in place with suggested detours marked. Property owners and occupants will be given a 48-hour notice of any access restrictions to their property and a 24-hour notice of any planned water service interruptions.

To avoid the construction, garbage trucks will be servicing the area earlier in the day than normal on collection days and as a reminder residents should place their trash, recycling and yard waste carts at the curb on later than 6 a.m. on their normally scheduled collection day.

All project timelines are subject to change due to weather and other project-related delays. For more information on Lawrence construction problems visit the Lawrence construction home page.

