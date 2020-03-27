Lawrence police officer tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Lawrence Police Department announced today that one of their officers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The officer began experiencing symptoms on Tuesday and immediately took steps to self-isolate. The officer was not on duty when they began exhibiting symptoms, and has not been on duty since Monday. The officer is experiencing mild symptoms and does not require hospitalization. They will remain in isolation under health care officials' guidelines.
No more information about the officer will be published at this time.