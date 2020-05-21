Lawrence announces Memorial Day closures

In preparation for Memorial Day, the City of Lawrence has announced office closures and service alterations for the day.

All city offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of the holiday.

There are no planed changes to the solid waste route schedule, trash, recycling and yard waste will be picked up as usual.

Parking meters, lots and garages downtown will continue to be free.

The Lawrence Transit System will not operate on Monday, May 25.

Emergency services will not be impacted.

All Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed except for: City parks and trails, Eagle Bend Golf Course and Learning Center and Oak Hill Cemetery.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place.