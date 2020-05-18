Lawrence Police Chief steps down

City of Lawrence Chief of Police, Gregory C. Burns Jr. has announced that he will be leaving the City’s employment to pursue other opportunities.

City Manager Craig Owens announced today, Monday, May 18, that the Chief of Police has decided to exit the department and that a new Interim Chief of Police will be appointed immediately.

“I sincerely thank Chief Burns for his service to the City,” says Owens. “He can take pride in a number of accomplishments in his tenure here, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors. The community can be assured that the Lawrence Police Department will continue its mission to protect the safety of the community with dedication to good policing and high professionalism. I am excited about the future of the Lawrence Police Department.”

Decisions on a process to fill the position permanently are set to be discussed at the next City Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 19.

“I have accomplished many of the goals I set out to achieve here in Lawrence, and the time is right for my family and me to pursue other opportunities,” says Chief Burns.

Police Chief Burns has served the Lawrence Police Department as Chief of Police since Oct. 2, 2017.