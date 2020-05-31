Lawrence Police Chief calls for unity, addresses planned protests

Interim Lawrence Police Chief Anthony Brixius is sending a message of unity ahead of planned protests in the city.

The LPD posted the message on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

The message reads -

"It is challenging to place into words the visceral feelings invoked by what we observed in Minnesota. Every citizen, every law enforcement officer, every human being should be united in standing up against what we witnessed. It can’t be acceptable. Anywhere. I know many are angry. We are angry too."

The post from the Chief continued, addressing law-enforcement accountability.

"As a profession, we must commit to systems of accountability, training, honesty, and communication. In the Lawrence Police Department, we have these foundations in place but still must improve. Our agency must continue to have a culture that encourages our law enforcement officers at every level to speak up and take action against anything outside the professional policing our community expects, and we expect. We don’t have all the answers, but we want to work through this with our community."

The end of the post specifically addressed protests that are planned to begin in downtown Lawrence at 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

"Many have and will engage in protest, and we support your peaceful protest. While there are instances where we may be present, please know we are there to protect your First Amendment Rights and protect the safety of everyone involved."

