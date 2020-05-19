Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department announces plan to phase reopening

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has announced their plan to open the Indoor Aquatic Center.

While pools are not allowed to open until Phase 3 the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled tentative hours during that phase.

The Lap Pool will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Leisure Pool will be open for law swimming and water walking only, there will be no open swimming. The hours for this pool are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Parks and Recreation programming will begin at recreation facilities however, the facilities will not be open to the public for general use. The walking track at Sports Pavilion Lawrence will not be open for general public use either.

The Parks and Recreation Administrative Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Shelter and facility rentals and reservations as well as right-of-way street permits will be accepted only for dates following Wednesday, July 15.

Enrollment information in department programs and activities that begin after Monday, June 15, will also be released later this week.

The Outdoor Aquatic Center and the South Park Wading Pool will remain closed for the summer season.

For more information on the City of Lawrence’s phased reopening plan can be found on the City website.

Detailed phased reopening of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department can be found at the Parks and Recreation website.

