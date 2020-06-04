Lawrence Municipal Court reopens June 8

The Lawrence Municipal Court will be reopening at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 8, while court dockets will resume Monday, June 22.

The City says that the safety of the public and Municipal Court employees will be its top priority as the Court reopens.

New safety guidelines have been put in place, including:

Courtroom seating has been modified per social distancing guideline measures.

Face masks will be highly encouraged in the building and required in the courtroom.

Face masks will be provided to those that do not have one.

If you are sick, stay home and contact the court.

Some cases may be resolved via videoconference, further information will be shared next week.

The County fingerprinting services will continue the week of June 22 and will be open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Payments for fines and fees may be accepted online or through the mail to PO Box 1695, Lawrence, KS 66044 and may be placed in the drop box located outside the court doors.

