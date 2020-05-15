Lawrence Listens mobile app now available

The City of Lawrence has unveiled “Lawrence Listens,” a platform and mobile app to expand community engagement.

Beginning today, Friday, May 15, Lawrence residents have access to “Lawrence Listens,” a new community engagement platform powered by SeeClickFix. Lawrence Listens allows residents to request service assistance from the City with the simple click of a button.

Lawrence Listens may already be a familiar name to residents. The new platform is an extension of the already existing Lawrence Listens online survey tool.

In the new platform, available from the City of Lawrence website and a new mobile app, the survey service request features combine to give residents one platform where they can share their feedback for the City.

“We’re thrilled to offer Lawrence Listens as a new way for residents to communicate directly with the City,” says Craig Owens, City Manager. “Our hope is that through the apps continued usage the City will continue to become more transparent, collaborative and responsive in recognizing and serving the needs of our residents.”

Through the service request feature residents can easily ask for the City’s assistance with a variety of concerns such as potholes, downed tree limbs and park issues.

After downloading the app or accessing the City of Lawrence website, residents will be asked to set up a profile before submitting requests. After submission the service requests are routed to the appropriate City department, which will then take care of the problem.

Once the user has an account, submitting a request only takes seconds. Users click the new request button, take a photo of the issue and hit submit. Staff will receive the request and process it as necessary, giving comments back to the user in real-time.

Lawrence Listens can be found at the following:

The City of Lawrence Website

Download from the Apple App store

Download from the Google Play store

