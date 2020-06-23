Lawrence Good Kids project work will reach the Smithsonian

Of all the things seniors are missing out on this summer, their work for Kansas History Day is not being overlooked, and will long be remembered. For Lili Christensen and her teammate, Zora Lotton-Barker, this amazing journey began with Kansas History Day learning that two of its teams of students had their documentaries chosen to be showcased in the Smithsonian's African-American Museum in Washington.

Zora and Liliana's contribution will be "Alvin Ailey: Breaking Barriers in American Dance." Their 10-minute documentary on the famed and acclaimed choreographer placed first, not only in the Regional competition, but 1st statewide as well.

Lili (pictured here in the article) and Zora are beaming that their documentary project on Ailey not only ranked #1 at State, but is one of only 35 projects chosen from 215 entries. Congratulations to our Good Kid historians for this week!

