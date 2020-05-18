Lawrence 6th St. construction to continue another month

Lawrence residents will have to face construction on 6th Street just a little longer.

The timeline for the construction work being done between 6th and Rockledge Road has been extended to June 18, 2020.

The project was originally scheduled to finish, Wednesday, May 20.

The closures are needed to facilitate a natural gas main replacement by Black Hills energy. The extension was made due to enable service tie-ins to the new gas main, which was not included in the original plan.

Traffic control will remain in place and pedestrian detours will continue to be marked. All dates are subject to change pending weather and other construction-related delays.

For more information on Lawrence construction projects visit their website here.

