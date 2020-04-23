Lawmakers discuss House vote on latest coronavirus aid

U.S. House members are back on Capitol Hill Thursday to vote on the latest coronavirus aid package.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., bottom left, speaks at a news conference in front of House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scuttled a move that would allow House members to cast their votes by proxy from afar, a move that comes after some Republicans had strenuously objected to the change, arguing instead that they should be in Washington to vote in person despite the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

With a price tag of $483 billion, the package includes more funding for small businesses, hospitals and increased COVID-19 testing.

The Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last week, would get an extra $310 billion.

The U.S. Senate passed the legislation by voice vote Tuesday.

House members were expected to also cast a vote on whether to allow voting by proxy, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. called it off.

Gray DC speaks to lawmakers about the latest relief and how local communities will be impacted.

