Lawmaker leaks Gov. Kelly's plan to re-open Kansas

A Kansas lawmaker leaked a document of Governor Laura Kelly's plan on re-opening the state.

Representative Stephen Owens shared a copy of the plans marked "CONFIDENTIAL: NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION" on his Facebook page Thursday saying, "Kansas deserves information as soon as its available. People's livelihoods are at stake."

The documents show that Kelly will continue to limit mass gatherings to 10 people or less.

Businesses will be allowed to re-open unless restricted by local government. They should maintain 6 feet of distance between customers and avoid any instances of groups of 10 or more where they are unable to maintain distance.

Employers are still encouraged to have their employees telework. If on-site, employers should keep mass gatherings within the workplace to 10 people or less where social distancing protocols can be maintained.

Employees who are sick are required to stay home and should be asked to call their healthcare provider.

Non-essential travel is discouraged.

High-risk individuals are advised to stay home except when it is essential to get out. It is strongly recommended masks be worn in public settings.

For any outdoor activities (parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), there should be at least 6 feet of distance from others. Group socialization should be kept to ten or less, unless individuals live together.

The plan says visits to long-term care facilities and correctional facilities should remain prohibited, and those who work in the facilities "must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and screening."

K-12 facilities remain subject to the executive order which limits the number of instructors, staff and students to ten or less.

Licensed childcare facilities may continue to operate pursuant state and local instructions.

Gov. Laura Kelly will unveil the plan Thursday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the address on WIBW Channel 13, WIBW.com and the WIBW Facebook page.