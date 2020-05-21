Law enforcement officers honor fallen brothers and sisters

With the 38th annual statewide law enforcement memorial ceremony canceled, local agencies are stepping in to pay tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill, Topeka Police Bill Cochran, and members of their agencies held a brief ceremony Thursday evening. They lit an eternal flame at the memorial on the Statehouse grounds.

Deputies and officers now will stand watch over the monument through the night.

The annual ceremony was scheduled for Friday, but was canceled due to coronavirus-related mass gathering restrictions.

The names of 281 Kansas law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty are inscribed on the monument, located on the southeast corner of the Statehouse grounds. Information about the monument and the officers can be found by clicking here.