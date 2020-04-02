Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas: 13 deaths and 552 cases

Thirteen deaths, 138 hospitalizations and 552 total cases related to the coronavirus are reported in Kansas as of Thursday. Of those who have qualified for testing, 6,059 have tested negative.

The majority of positive cases in the state have occurred in people ages 20-74 years old, with the average age being 53 years old.

Johnson County has 161 cases, Wyandotte has 106, Sedgwick has 79, Douglas has 31, and Shawnee has 20. For a full list of cases by county, visit the KDHE website and click on the coronavirus tab.