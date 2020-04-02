Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas: 11 deaths and 482 cases

Eleven deaths, 114 hospitalizations and 482 total cases related to the coronavirus are reported in Kansas as of Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the average age for patients is 53 years.

The youngest patient is an infant while the oldest is 95 years old.

The largest number of cases in Kansas is in the 20-44 year age range, with 138 reported cases.

The second-highest category is in the 55-64 year range, with 102 cases listed.

As of Wednesday, there have been 242 female and 240 male patients.

Johnson County has the largest number of cases with 143. Wyandotte County is second with 93 cases. Sedgwick County has 64 cases, Douglas County has 30 cases and Shawnee County has 18 cases.

Coffey County reports 16 cases after an outbreak at a nursing home in Burlington.