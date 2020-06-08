Large tree limb crashes to ground early Monday west of downtown Topeka

Leyla Hernandez said she was awakened in the middle of the night when she heard a loud "boom" outside her home just west of downtown Topeka.

Hernandez said she looked out the bedroom window of her home in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler to see a huge tree limb had broken off a tree across the street, damaging a car that was beneath it.

As of 8 a.m., the tree limb that was full of leaves had blocked the 200 block of S.W. Tyler, as a number of cars and trucks that were planning on the street had to turn around.

Hernandez said she was thankful nobody was hurt when the tree limb fell.

City crews had been notified of the downed tree limb.