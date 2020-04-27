Large pothole causing concern on Topeka Blvd.

Some drivers are concerned about the state of the City's roads.

One viewer reached out to us about a large pothole on Topeka Boulevard. They said the hole was about 7 inches deep and has been there for a long period of time.

13 NEWS sent someone out to check the area, and found a fairly large pothole on Topeka Boulevard. We have notified the City of Topeka about the issue.

The City also has the site seeclickfix.com, where citizens can report issues like potholes, damaged utilities, and other issues they spot around the city.