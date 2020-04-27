Lansing Correctional inmate dies of COVID-19

An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility who tested positive for COVID-19 died Sunday, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The inmate, a male over the age of 50, had underlying medical conditions and tested positive for the virus on April 19. He was transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center the next day. He was serving 25 years to life in prison for first degree murder and had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since 2009. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.