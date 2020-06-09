Lansing Correctional Facility officially declared a contained COVID-19 site

The Lansing Correctional Facility has been officially declared a contained COVID-19 site by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the prison.

Jeff Zmuda, Kansas Department of Corrections expressed his thanks to the KDHE and the National Guard for helping the Lansing Correctional Facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the state says that as of June 1, the KDHE confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility contained. Guardsmen who had been supporting logistics, food and medical services concluded their mission on June 4, says the release.

“The Kansas National Guard is full of highly trained, professional public servants who are ready at a moment’s notice to serve their fellow Kansans,” Zmuda said. “We were extremely impressed with their willingness and ability to adapt to their new surroundings and face each task with strength and dignity. On behalf of the department, I want to sincerely thank them for their work.”

According to the correctional facility members of the Kansas National Guard arrived at Lansing on April 15, and over 40 supported in the aid of the facilities virus response.

The Guardsmen were integral to monitoring residents, carrying out mass testing and conducting twice-daily health checks, says Lansing Correctional Facility. Other members were provided to support in food service while residents who normally prepared the meals were unable to do so while quarantining and assisted with the move to new buildings at the reconstructed facility.

The KDHE says they began assisting KDOC with the COVID-19 preparations in early March and when the situation at LCF escalated full-time staff members were dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of residents. While KDOC moves into a new phase of the response to the pandemic KDHE and KDCO will continue to determine additional steps that may need to be taken in the future.

“Secretary Lee Norman and Phil Griffin, Director of the Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention at KDHE, have been amazing partners to our agency,” Zmuda said. “They have brought the health expertise that we needed to make sure that our staff received the most up-to-date information on the virus and how to keep the men, women and youth in our care safe.”

The release says that since the virus is contained within the facility, residents, staff and contractors are moving forward with resuming daily activities including residents returning to jobs in food service, laundry and maintenance as well as essential private industry jobs. KDHE says that the contracted medical provider at the prison will continue to provide services under the term of their contract and that activities that expose residents to the community will not be resumed.

“While we are resuming many activities, we fully recognize that this virus will still be present for the foreseeable future, so we plan to maintain the mitigation strategies that have been implemented at each of our facilities,” Zmuda said. “This resumption of activities is a first step to normalizing operations at Lansing, but one we will do with an abundance of caution and care.”

For more COVID-19 information in Kansas visit the KDHE website.

