Lansing Correctional Facility modifies operation due to new COVID-19 cases

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced a modified operational schedule after a fourth staff member, and first resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is a male over the age of 20, and the resident is a male over the age of 50.

KDOC says in order to protect their identities no other information will be released.

The steps to be implemented Saturday include:

- Reduced movement of residents so that they will remain in their units, but are not locked down in cells

- Necessary movement to recreation or jobs will occur primarily in groups, or cohorts, from the same unit

- Staffing has been modified due to increased absences

“The additional steps today illustrate our continued effort to follow all guidelines issued by public health officials,” Jeff Zmuda, secretary of KDOC said. “We appreciate the continued support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Laura Kelly, as we conduct our work in these challenging times.”