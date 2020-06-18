Lane closures on westbound I-70 continue

The Kansas Department of Transportation says maintenance crews have closed the right lane of westbound I-70 from the 4th St. off ramp to the 2nd St. on ramp in Topeka for concrete patching.

KDOT says the closure will shut down the 2nd St. on ramp from Topeka Boulevard during normal business hours, while the 4th St. off ramp will remain open during the project.

KDOT says the lane reduction could last up to 2 weeks to be able to allow the concrete to cure, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect slow moving traffic and delays in the area.

As always, KDOT urges drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on KDOT projects visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

