Landon Trail closed off on south side

A stretch of Landon Trail on Topeka’s south side is closed for reconstruction of the railroad bridge.

Burlington North Sante Fe Co. is rebuilding the damaged area and are expected to be finished in early fall. The bridge is deteriorating according to a press release from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation in May.

The press release also stated, “As part of the redesign, the Landon Trail will be shifted to the north to accommodate the new bridge.”

The closure is located off South Kansas Avenue across from the Mercury Wireless building.

There is an orange plastic fence barricading bikers and walkers from entering the prohibited area.

City officials say it is a construction zone and trespassers could be ticketed.