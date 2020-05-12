Lansing Correctional Facility staff member dies from COVID-19 complications

A Lansing Correctional Facility staff member has died from COVID-19 complications.

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today, May 12, that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility died on Monday, May 11, of complications from COVID-19. This is the first staff member death related to the virus at this facility.

“Our staff put themselves on the frontlines every day, but especially during this pandemic,” says Zmuda. “We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and to those who worked alongside him for so many years. This is an extremely sad day and one that we hoped would never come.”

The staff member was a male over 60 years-old with more than 30 years of dedication to KDOC. The member served in various roles throughout his tenure. Most recently he was a Corrections Supervisor I.

“The dedication that our Kansas public servants have shown during this pandemic is commendable,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “We are extremely saddened by the news of this passing and I extend my condolences to both his family and those who worked alongside him.”

The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for staff members that need any additional support for dealing with the loss of their coworker.