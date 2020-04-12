Lakeview Church of Nazarene follows through with Easter Sunday service

The ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court's decision in Governor Laura Kelly's favor on banning public gatherings of 10 or more did not stop local churches from having Easter services on Sunday.

One local church believes it doesn't affect how they are doing things.

You may remember Lakeview Church of Nazarene who held their first drive-in service last Sunday. Well for Easter Sunday they returned for another drive in service.

"It's the day that we celebrate our risen Lord and Savior," Pastor Rob Self of Lakeview Church of Nazarene said. "We really wanted to come together, even though it rained and hailed on us for a little bit, we still thought it was important that we should get together and celebrate this. We've had a great response from the community of people who just want to get together in their cars and worship."

"We improvised and got under a tent and led worship under a tent.- Just encouraging during tough times like this," Rawlyn Reynolds, Worship Pastor of Lakeview Church of Nazarene added.

Pastor Rob Self says there were questions on if religious gatherings are able to come together during this time, "we've got phone calls throughout the week, people calling, 'Hey are you still having,' even this morning, 'are you still having it even in the rain?' We still went through it."

"Even after the results of what Governor Kelly's been doing, we're still trying to be safe," Pastor Self explained. "We're not gathering any place, we're all together, we're outside in our cars. People have their windows up or cracked, people wore their mask. So, we're still trying to be safe so we want to make sure churches are safe as well."

He added on to say, "so following those guidelines are very important to us and so we want to continue doing that by offering the drive in church."

Pastor Rob says fellowship is needed in a time like this, "Not having a church would not be an option because people of Faith are desperate to just engage in worship in some form or fashion."

But, safety was still the main priority when they hold drive in services.

"We decided to do something different, people like to get together, they're still in their cars. We're still together, but yet we're safe," Pastor Self said. "We feel so restricted, but yet it's also a good thing to be able to see each others faces even though its through a window we're still doing it in a safe way."

Lakeview Church of Nazarene plans to continue having drive in services every Sunday.

The drive-in church service every Sunday at 11 a.m and anyone is welcome to attend.

Lakeview Church of the Nazarene is located at 29th and Croco Rd.