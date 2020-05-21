LPD, Willow Domestic Violence Center search for new Victim Assistant

The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a new Victim Assistant at the Willow Domestic Violence Center.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center and the Lawrence Police Department are coming together to hire the new Jessica Gonzalez Victim Assistant (JGVA).

The new position will proved direct services and support to survivors of domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking in Douglas County.

This new position is something that has been needed in the community for a long time says LPD. The JGVA will work closely with the investigation’s division of the LPD and will be called to assist, advice and advocate for survivors during the process.