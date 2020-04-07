Gov. Laura Kelly adds churches and funerals to 10 or less order

Gov. Laura Kelly announced she will include churches and funerals to the 10 or less order.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the coronavirus outbreak in her state during a news conference, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly says the state is in the "exploratory phase" of determining what to do about containing the virus in its prison system. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Originally, they were exempt to the order, but Kelly said the new order will include them.

She said it was a difficult decision.

The order will take effect on Wednesday.