Kwik Shop kicks off DAV fundraiser

Kwik shops around the state are kicking off a fundraiser to support the Disabled American Veterans organization.

EG Group convenience stores in the U.S., which include Kwik Shop, says it is kicking off its month long fundraiser in order to help the DAV.

The fundraiser begins Wednesday, June 24 and will run through July 31, says Kwik Shop. Customers will be able to make a donation to the DAV when they check out at a register.

The convenience store says the goal is to raise over $250,000 for the DAV, which is an organization changing the lives of over 1 million veterans. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help the DAV get injured and ill veterans access to a full range of benefits.

EG says during the campaign all stores will offer a free cup of coffee to service members ad veterans to thank them for their service.

"We know many of our team members and guests are veterans and believe it is important to recognize and give back to those who have served our country,” says EG America President, George Fournier. “Partnering with DAV gives our store teams a collective purpose and allows them to connect with the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way.”

For more information on the DAV visit its website.

