Ks Chamber President speaks on businesses closing

With counties closing restaurants and businesses around the state, those businesses are feeling the effects.

13 NEWS spoke with Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb about the impact businesses could feel from the closings.

He says it's especially dangerous for restaurants, as they already operate on thin margins of revenue, and their incoming revenue has now stopped.

However, he says the impact of the closings doesn't stop at restaurants.

"They can't go too long without revenue, and when that starts impacting other businesses, the suppliers, the vendors that supply those restaurants, it certainly has a cascading effect," Cobb said.

Cobb said that it's important for the government to step in and help businesses keep their employees paid.