Kristen O'Shea announces campaign for Senate

Kristen O’Shea launched her campaign for Kansas State Senate to serve Kansas’ 18th State Senate District.

“I am running to serve the people of my community. We live in a wonderful community that allows extraordinary opportunities to make differences in the lives of others,” says O’Shea. “I understand the priorities, values and struggles of the 18th Kanas Senate District because I’ve lived them. Families and small businesses are hurting during this unprecedented COVID economic crisis. We must balance the need to get Kansas back to work with health and safety.”

O’Shea lives and works in Topeka with her husband where she runs her business. She recently chronicled her successes with an audience of over 1,000 as the Keynote speaker at the Gallup CliftonStrengths Summit in 2018.

“My priority will be to restart our economy and ensure economic opportunity and success for Kansans. I will be a fierce defender of our freedoms and our opportunities,” she says.

Previously O’Shea served as Executive Director of the quality life division for the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. She has a Master’s in Education and is a Kansas State University graduate.

