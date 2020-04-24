Kris Kobach attacks GOP move, Dr. Roger Marshall attacks Kobach

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach attacked the state's Republican Party after they asked two candidates to end their campaigns for the US Senate.

Party chairman Michael Kuckelman sent a letter to State Senator Susan Wagle and Kansas City businessman David Lindstrom asking them to drop out of the race for the good of the party.

Kobach, who is also running for Senator Pat Roberts seat, criticized the move - calling it inappropiate. He says the next Senator should be picked "by the people of Kansas, not the party elites."

He also sent a letter asking fellow candidate Dr. Roger Marshall to join him in his opposition.

Dr. Marshall posted the letter on Twitter, and used the opportunity to attack Kobach's campaign while holding a handwritten note and wearing medical scrubs. He said the Party needs a candidate that can win, referencing Kobach's defeat in the 2018 Governor's race, and brought up illegal activity during his time as the GOP Chair.