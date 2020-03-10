Kremlin says Trump not coming to Moscow for Victory Day

The Kremlin says U.S. President Donald Trump will not be coming to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations on May 9. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the news on Tuesday. Russia has repeatedly invited Trump to visit Moscow on the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II. It's Russia's most important holiday.

Trump said last year he appreciated the invitation, but wasn't sure if he could go as the celebration falls "right in the middle of political season." Peskov didn't give a reason for Trump's refusal to come. President Vladimir Putin said those nations who defeated Nazi Germany should unite and come to the celebrations.