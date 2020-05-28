Kobach filles for Senate

Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach filed his paperwork for candidacy in the Senate primary this afternoon at the Secretary of State's Office.

Kobach said he believes a "proven conservative voice" is needed in Kansas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kobach also said the U.S. should lessen their dependency on China and reassess their relationship with them.

Kobach and Congressman Roger Marshall are the leading Republican candidates. Marshall announced on Thursday that he has received an endorsement from the Kansans for Life Political Action Committee.

Six other Republicans also have filed for the primary.