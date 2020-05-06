Kelly signs Executive Order adding first responders to list to be honored with flags at half-staff

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo Date: July 8, 2016. Photo courtesy MGN/Pixaby.
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:27 PM, May 06, 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has signed an Executive Order allowing first responders who die in the line of duty to be honored with flags at half-staff.

The Executive Order was in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 3.

A previous executive order did not include first responders.

She said flags will be flown at half-staff the day of Mosher's funeral, which hasn't been announced.

Mosher was a decorated veteran and leaves behind his wife and four children.

 