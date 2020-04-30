Kelly releases phased plans to re-open the state

Gov. Laura Kelly has released her plans to re-open the state.

Phase 1:

Businesses will be allowed to re-open unless restricted by the local government. They will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance between customers and avoid any instances of groups of 10 or more where they are unable to maintain distance.

Employers are still encouraged to have their employees telework. If on-site, employers should keep mass gatherings within the workplace to 10 people or less where social distancing protocols can be maintained.

Employees who are sick are required to stay home and should be asked to call their healthcare provider.

Non-essential travel is discouraged.

High-risk individuals are still advised to stay home except when it is essential to get out. It is strongly recommended that masks be worn in public settings.

For any outdoor activities (parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), there should be at least 6 feet of distance from others. Group socialization should be kept to ten or less unless individuals live together.

The plan says visits to long-term care facilities and correctional facilities should remain prohibited, and those who work in the facilities "must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and screening."

K-12 facilities remain subject to the executive order which limits the number of instructors, staff and students to ten or less.

Licensed childcare facilities may continue to operate pursuant state and local instructions.

