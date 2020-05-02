Kayaker reported missing in Riley County

Emergency crews in Riley County are searching near the Tuttle Creek RV Park for a missing 21-year-old man.

According to the Riley County police department the man was last seen kayaking with friends.

Emergency Dispatchers received the call Saturday around 2:05 p.m. reporting one person missing from a group of kayakers.

A large group of responders is working to find this person.

The Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Water rescue team, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and the Army Corps of Engineer Rangers have all responded and are currently at the scene.

Riley County Police Department is asking people to avoid the area while crews search for the man.