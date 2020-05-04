Kansas will receive additional PPE after White House Authorization

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is sending two ventilators 550,000 N95 masks and 13,000 Tyvek suites to hot spots of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state including Southwest Kansas.

It comes after a direct request from U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan).

“Once again, President Trump has stepped in to ensure those working on the front lines of this pandemic receive the protective equipment they need to remain healthy and safe,” Congressman Marshall said Monday. “The White House task force has continued to respond to the needs of Kansas. While states have been encouraged to procure their PPE through non-governmental sources, President Trump continues to directly track needs and ensure those needs are met.”

According to a news release, Marshall was in Southwest Kansas last week to meet with health care officials and meat processing plant managers and over the weekend, he volunteered in the Southwest Medical Center ICU and ER, caring for coronavirus patients.

The news release states "Marshall contacted the CDC and White House to request additional medical equipment and PPE".

The ventilators have already arrived in Liberal with the remaining items to be delivered later this week.

