Sen. Moran: Kansas will receive 100,000 surgical masks from Taiwan

Kansas will receive 100,000 surgical masks from Taiwan following a request from from the staff of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan).

According to a Wednesday news release, the masks for Kansas is part of Taiwan's third round of international aid to countries impacted by COVID-19.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been listening to the needs of Kansans and gone to work focused on addressing their most critical needs,” said Sen. Moran. “We have a shortage of PPE in hot spots across our state, and I’m very appreciative of President Tsai and Taiwan for generously donating 100,000 surgical masks to Kansas to protect our frontline medical professionals and those working in our vital food supply chains. This is another great reminder that we are all in this together and that Taiwan’s contributions to promoting global health deserve the highest praise.”

“I am grateful for the friendship between the U.S. and Taiwan,” Sen. Moran continued. “On behalf of all Kansans, I want to thank President Tsai and the people of Taiwan for helping keep us healthy and safe as we work to feed the world and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

The shipment is expected to arrive next week.