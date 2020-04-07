Kansas up to 900 cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 55 more cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths.

There are 900 cases if coronavirus, and 27 deaths.

According to the latest numbers, 57 counties have a case of Coronavirus. That is up four since Monday.

There are currently 223 hospitalizations in the state.

Allen - 0

Anderson - 0

Atchison - 2

Barber - 1

Barton - 3

Bourbon- 6

Brown - 0

Butler - 8

Chase - 0

Chautauqua - 3

Cherokee - 5

Cheyenne - 0

Clark - 0

Clay - 1

Cloud - 2

Coffey - 32

Comanche - 0

Cowley - 1

Crawford - 4

Decatur - 0

Dickinson - 0

Doniphan - 1

Douglas - 38

Edwards - 0

Elk - 0

Ellis - 0

Ellsworth - 0

Finney - 10

Ford - 1

Franklin - 10

Geary - 4

Gove - 1

Graham - 0

Grant - 0

Gray - 0

Greeley - 0

Greenwood – 1

Hamilton - 0

Harper - 0

Harvey - 4

Haskell - 0

Hodgeman - 0

Jackson - 1

Jefferson - 3

Jewell - 1

Johnson - 219

Kearny - 0

Kingman - 0

Kiowa - 0

Labette - 8

Lane - 0

Leavenworth - 43

Lincoln - 0

Linn - 5

Logan - 0

Lyon - 24

Marion - 3

Marshall - 0

McPherson - 10

Meade - 0

Miami - 2

Mitchell - 2

Montgomery - 9

Morris - 2

Morton - 1

Nemaha - 0

Neosho - 1

Ness - 0

Norton - 0

Osage - 3

Osborne - 2

Ottawa - 3

Pawnee - 0

Phillips - 0

Pottawatomie - 3

Pratt - 1

Rawlins

Reno - 10

Republic - 2

Rice - 0

Riley - 17

Rooks - 1

Rush - 0

Russell - 0

Saline - 7

Scott - 1

Sedgwick - 134

Seward - 1

Shawnee - 43

Sheridan - 0

Sherman - 0

Smith - 0

Stafford - 1

Stanton - 0

Stevens - 1

Sumner - 2

Thomas - 0

Trego - 0

Wabaunsee - 1

Wallace - 0

Washington - 0

Wichita - 0

Wilson- 0

Woodson - 3

Wyandotte - 192