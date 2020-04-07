Kansas up to 900 cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 55 more cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths.
There are 900 cases if coronavirus, and 27 deaths.
According to the latest numbers, 57 counties have a case of Coronavirus. That is up four since Monday.
There are currently 223 hospitalizations in the state.
Allen - 0
Anderson - 0
Atchison - 2
Barber - 1
Barton - 3
Bourbon- 6
Brown - 0
Butler - 8
Chase - 0
Chautauqua - 3
Cherokee - 5
Cheyenne - 0
Clark - 0
Clay - 1
Cloud - 2
Coffey - 32
Comanche - 0
Cowley - 1
Crawford - 4
Decatur - 0
Dickinson - 0
Doniphan - 1
Douglas - 38
Edwards - 0
Elk - 0
Ellis - 0
Ellsworth - 0
Finney - 10
Ford - 1
Franklin - 10
Geary - 4
Gove - 1
Graham - 0
Grant - 0
Gray - 0
Greeley - 0
Greenwood – 1
Hamilton - 0
Harper - 0
Harvey - 4
Haskell - 0
Hodgeman - 0
Jackson - 1
Jefferson - 3
Jewell - 1
Johnson - 219
Kearny - 0
Kingman - 0
Kiowa - 0
Labette - 8
Lane - 0
Leavenworth - 43
Lincoln - 0
Linn - 5
Logan - 0
Lyon - 24
Marion - 3
Marshall - 0
McPherson - 10
Meade - 0
Miami - 2
Mitchell - 2
Montgomery - 9
Morris - 2
Morton - 1
Nemaha - 0
Neosho - 1
Ness - 0
Norton - 0
Osage - 3
Osborne - 2
Ottawa - 3
Pawnee - 0
Phillips - 0
Pottawatomie - 3
Pratt - 1
Rawlins
Reno - 10
Republic - 2
Rice - 0
Riley - 17
Rooks - 1
Rush - 0
Russell - 0
Saline - 7
Scott - 1
Sedgwick - 134
Seward - 1
Shawnee - 43
Sheridan - 0
Sherman - 0
Smith - 0
Stafford - 1
Stanton - 0
Stevens - 1
Sumner - 2
Thomas - 0
Trego - 0
Wabaunsee - 1
Wallace - 0
Washington - 0
Wichita - 0
Wilson- 0
Woodson - 3
Wyandotte - 192