Kansas up to 482 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 482 cases of Coronavirus in the state, and deaths are up to eleven. Nearly 5,500 tests have come back negative.

A death was reported in Coffey County this morning, but has not been listed in KDHE's official count, which remains at ten.

The by-county tally is as follows:

Johnson - 143

Wyandotte - 93

Sedgwick - 64

Douglas - 31

Shawnee - 18

Coffey - 16

Lyon - 12

Reno - 8

Franklin - 7

Montgomery - 6

Butler, Crawford, Linn, McPherson - 5

Riley - 4

Bourbon, Cherokee, Osage, Woodson - 3

Barton, Harvey, Mitchell, Morris, Pottawatomie - 2

Atchison, Chautauqua, Doniphan, Finney, Gove, Jackson, Jefferson, Labette, Neosho, Ottawa, Pratt, Saline, Stafford, Stevens, Sumner - 1