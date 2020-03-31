Kansas up to 428 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are 428 cases of Coronavirus in the state, and deaths are up to ten. Nearly 5,000 tests have come back negative.

The county tally is as follows:

Johnson - 135

Wyandotte - 79

Sedgwick - 58

Leavenworth, Douglas - 24

Shawnee - 17

Coffey - 14

Lyon - 10

Franklin, Reno - 7

Crawford, Linn, Montgomery - 5

Bourbon, Butler, Cherokee, McPherson, Osage - 3

Mitchell, Morris, Riley, Stevens, Woodson - 2

Atchison, Barton, Chautauqua, Doniphan, Finney, Gove, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, Labette, Neosho, Ottawa, Saline, Stafford - 1