Kansas up to 368 cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are 368 cases of Coronavirus in the state, and deaths are up to eight.
The latest death was reported in Crawford County.
Health officials confirmed that a woman in her 40’s passed away at an ER. According to a statement released by the Crawford County Health Department, “COVID 19 testing was performed post-mortem and was positive.”
They also broke down the counties with the virus:
Atchison 1
Bourbon 3
Butler 3
Cherokee 2
Clay 1
Coffey 10
Crawford 5
Doniphan 1
Douglas 23
Finney 1
Franklin 6
Gove 1
Harvey 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 1
Johnson 116
Leavenworth 20
Linn 5
Lyon 9
McPherson 3
Mitchell 2
Montgomery 4
Morris 2
Neosho 1
Osage 2
Ottawa 1
Pottawatomie 1
Reno 7
Riley 2
Saline 1
Sedgwick 49
Shawnee 14
Stafford 1
Stevens 2
Sumner 1
Woodson 1
Wyandotte 67