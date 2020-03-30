Kansas up to 368 cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths reported

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are 368 cases of Coronavirus in the state, and deaths are up to eight.

The latest death was reported in Crawford County.

Health officials confirmed that a woman in her 40’s passed away at an ER. According to a statement released by the Crawford County Health Department, “COVID 19 testing was performed post-mortem and was positive.”

They also broke down the counties with the virus:

Atchison 1

Bourbon 3

Butler 3

Cherokee 2

Clay 1

Coffey 10

Crawford 5

Doniphan 1

Douglas 23

Finney 1

Franklin 6

Gove 1

Harvey 1

Jackson 1

Jefferson 1

Johnson 116

Leavenworth 20

Linn 5

Lyon 9

McPherson 3

Mitchell 2

Montgomery 4

Morris 2

Neosho 1

Osage 2

Ottawa 1

Pottawatomie 1

Reno 7

Riley 2

Saline 1

Sedgwick 49

Shawnee 14

Stafford 1

Stevens 2

Sumner 1

Woodson 1

Wyandotte 67