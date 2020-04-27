Kansas up to 3,328 cases of COVID-19, 120 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state added more than 150 cases of COVID-19 to their official count.
According to the most recent numbers from KDHE, there are 3,328 in the state and 120 deaths. That's 2 more deaths in the state from Sunday.
Out of the cases, 496 of 2,541 cases have been hospitalized.
There have been 23,839 negative tests, but they do not list the number of those recovered. KDHE says it is up to each county to release the recoveries for their communities.
Atchison County 9
Barber County 1
Barton County 9
Bourbon County 6
Butler County 14
Chase County 1
Chautauqua County 3
Cherokee County 7
Clark County 1
Clay County 4
Cloud County 3
Coffey County 48
Cowley County 2
Crawford County 5
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 3
Douglas County 48
Edwards County 2
Ellis County 8
Finney County 175
Ford County 516
Franklin County 12
Geary County 11
Gove County 1
Grant County 1
Gray County 3
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 2
Harvey County 6
Haskell County 7
Jackson County 2
Jefferson County 8
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 440
Kearny County 12
Kiowa County 1
Labette County 21
Leavenworth County 184
Linn County 5
Lyon County 147
Marion County 5
McPherson County 20
Meade County 2
Miami County 5
Mitchell County 2
Montgomery County 16
Morris County 3
Morton County 3
Neosho County 2
Osage County 5
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 3
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 9
Pratt County 1
Reno County 26
Republic County 4
Rice County 3
Riley County 45
Rooks County 6
Saline County 19
Sedgwick County 339
Seward County 349
Shawnee County 105
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 3
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 4
Stevens County 7
Sumner County 3
Wabaunsee County 15
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 5
Wyandotte County 573