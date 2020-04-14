Kansas up to 1,426 cases, 69 deaths from COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has 1,426 cases and 69 deaths from COVID-19.

Currently there are 327 hospitalizations in the state and 12,721 negative tests.

Here is the county breakdown:

Atchison County 3

Barber County 1

Barton County 4

Bourbon County 7

Butler County 9

Chautauqua County 3

Cherokee County 6

Clay County 1

Cloud County 3

Coffey County 41

Cowley County 1

Crawford County 4

Dickinson County 1

Doniphan County 1

Douglas County 40

Ellis County 4

Finney County 16

Ford County 17

Franklin County 12

Geary County 10

Gove County 1

Greenwood County 1

Hamilton County 1

Harvey County 5

Jackson County 1

Jefferson County 5

Jewell County 3

Johnson County 323

Labette County 19

Leavenworth County 90

Linn County 5

Lyon County 31

Marion County 5

McPherson County 14

Miami County 4

Mitchell County 2

Montgomery County 11

Morris County 2

Morton County 1

Neosho County 2

Osage County 4

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 3

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 5

Pratt County 1

Reno County 13

Republic County 4

Riley County 21

Rooks County 2

Saline County 13

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 205

Seward County 6

Shawnee County 79

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 2

Stevens County 2

Sumner County 2

Wabaunsee County 1

Woodson County 3

Wyandotte County 345

