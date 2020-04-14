Kansas up to 1,426 cases, 69 deaths from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has 1,426 cases and 69 deaths from COVID-19.
Currently there are 327 hospitalizations in the state and 12,721 negative tests.
Here is the county breakdown:
Atchison County 3
Barber County 1
Barton County 4
Bourbon County 7
Butler County 9
Chautauqua County 3
Cherokee County 6
Clay County 1
Cloud County 3
Coffey County 41
Cowley County 1
Crawford County 4
Dickinson County 1
Doniphan County 1
Douglas County 40
Ellis County 4
Finney County 16
Ford County 17
Franklin County 12
Geary County 10
Gove County 1
Greenwood County 1
Hamilton County 1
Harvey County 5
Jackson County 1
Jefferson County 5
Jewell County 3
Johnson County 323
Labette County 19
Leavenworth County 90
Linn County 5
Lyon County 31
Marion County 5
McPherson County 14
Miami County 4
Mitchell County 2
Montgomery County 11
Morris County 2
Morton County 1
Neosho County 2
Osage County 4
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 3
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 5
Pratt County 1
Reno County 13
Republic County 4
Riley County 21
Rooks County 2
Saline County 13
Scott County 1
Sedgwick County 205
Seward County 6
Shawnee County 79
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 2
Stevens County 2
Sumner County 2
Wabaunsee County 1
Woodson County 3
Wyandotte County 345