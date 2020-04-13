Kansas up to 1,376 cases, 62 deaths from COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are 1,376 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 62 deaths.

According to the most recent numbers, there are 309 hospitalizations and 12,488 negative tests.

KDHE also started breaking down the virus by race:

Here is the County breakdown:

Atchison County 3

Barber County 1

Barton County 4

Bourbon County 7

Butler County 9

Chautauqua County 3

Cherokee County 6

Clay County 1

Cloud County 3

Coffey County 40

Cowley County 1

Crawford County 4

Doniphan County 1

Douglas County 40

Ellis County 1

Finney County 16

Ford County 16

Franklin County 12

Geary County 8

Gove County 1

Greenwood County 1

Hamilton County 1

Harvey County 4

Jackson County 1

Jefferson County 5

Jewell County 3

Johnson County 309

Labette County 18

Leavenworth County 87

Linn County 5

Lyon County 29

Marion County 4

McPherson County 13

Miami County 3

Mitchell County 2

Montgomery County 11

Morris County 2

Morton County 1

Neosho County 2

Osage County 4

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 3

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 5

Pratt County 1

Reno County 12

Republic County 4

Riley County 21

Rooks County 2

Saline County 10

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 200

Seward County 6

Shawnee County 78

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 2

Stevens County 2

Sumner County 2

Wabaunsee County 1

Woodson County 3

Wyandotte County 337

