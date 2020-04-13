Kansas up to 1,376 cases, 62 deaths from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are 1,376 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 62 deaths.
According to the most recent numbers, there are 309 hospitalizations and 12,488 negative tests.
KDHE also started breaking down the virus by race:
Here is the County breakdown:
Atchison County 3
Barber County 1
Barton County 4
Bourbon County 7
Butler County 9
Chautauqua County 3
Cherokee County 6
Clay County 1
Cloud County 3
Coffey County 40
Cowley County 1
Crawford County 4
Doniphan County 1
Douglas County 40
Ellis County 1
Finney County 16
Ford County 16
Franklin County 12
Geary County 8
Gove County 1
Greenwood County 1
Hamilton County 1
Harvey County 4
Jackson County 1
Jefferson County 5
Jewell County 3
Johnson County 309
Labette County 18
Leavenworth County 87
Linn County 5
Lyon County 29
Marion County 4
McPherson County 13
Miami County 3
Mitchell County 2
Montgomery County 11
Morris County 2
Morton County 1
Neosho County 2
Osage County 4
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 3
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 5
Pratt County 1
Reno County 12
Republic County 4
Riley County 21
Rooks County 2
Saline County 10
Scott County 1
Sedgwick County 200
Seward County 6
Shawnee County 78
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 2
Stevens County 2
Sumner County 2
Wabaunsee County 1
Woodson County 3
Wyandotte County 337